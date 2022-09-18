Ranbir Kapoor jokes Alia Bhatt can be 'daunting' at times: She's a bit boisterous and can bully you

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been a couple for over five years now. In April, they tied the knot and became husband and wife. The duo is currently basking in the success of their recently released film, Brahmastra Part One- Shiva, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It was on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's directorial that they first began dating and are currently expecting their first child together.

Now, in an interview with NDTV, Ranbir talked about how his wife Alia makes his life better. "I respect her a lot I admire her as an actor as the person she is apart from being my wife. She can get uh daunting at times because she's a bit boisterous and she can bully you. I have got the best manager in the world and that is Alia. If there is anything that I have to get done, I get it done through her because she's got the best management skills in the world. She just makes it happen and she just makes my life easy." the Barfi actor said.