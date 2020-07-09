Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Riddhima & others join Neetu Kapoor to celebrate her birthday; See PHOTOS

Neetu Kapoor who recently turned 62 has given a glimpse of her mini birthday celebration on Instagram. Check out the pictures.

celebrated her 62nd birthday on July 8th, 2020, and several fans, well-wishers, and other loved ones showered the yesteryear actress with wishes on social media. Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who has been a constant support for the former ever since ’s demise made arrangements for the former’s birthday the glimpses of which have been shared on social media too. And yes, her son was also by her side during the mini celebration at their home.

And finally, Neetu Kapoor has shared some inside pictures from her birthday celebrations where we could spot a few other people too apart from Ranbir and Riddhima. and Reema Kapoor are also seen in one of the pictures shared by the actress on her Instagram handle. In yet another picture, Neetu Ji can be seen lovingly hugging her son Ranbir. The third picture shows the beautiful decorations that were made for her birthday celebration.

Check out Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

As has been mentioned above, both Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima have been making sure that their mom is not devoid of anything after the demise of their father Rishi Kapoor. The latter passed away on 30th April 2020 in Mumbai. He was 67 at the time of his death. The late actor was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018 and had been receiving treatment for the same in New York. Fans rejoiced when he returned to India with his wife Neetu Kapoor a few months back. However, he had been ailing for quite some time before passing way in April.

