Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor & others unite for Rakhi celebrations; Alia Bhatt & Taimur seem distracted

We spotted the usual Kapoor members sans Karisma Kapoor this time. However, Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria also made their presence felt.
27082 reads Mumbai Updated: August 3, 2020 04:47 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a glimpse of the Kapoors' Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Monday and it definitely was one big family affair. The actress took to Instagram to share a family picture with her brothers as well as the whole gang while they posed for the camera on the occasion. We spotted the usual Kapoor members sans Karisma Kapoor this time. However, there were also two new members. Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria. Yes, you heard that right. The actresses joined the Rakhi celebrations with their boyfriends Ranbir Kapoor and Aadar Jain respectively.

Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, "Family lunch Miss you Lolo." The post also had a video message from Karisma wishing her sibling Happy Raksha Bandhan. While Alia has been part of Kapoor's family celebrations in the past, it was the first time that Tara has been spotted at a family lunch. However, she was very much part of Aadar Jain's brother's wedding earlier this year. 

The pictures shared by Kareena are quite adorable. However, Taimur and Alia do seem distracted. The other family members who were present for the Raksha Bandhan lunch included Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain, Saif Ali Khan and Agastya Nanda.

Check out the picture shared by Kareena below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Family lunch Miss you Lolo

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Earlier in the day, Kareena had reposted a photo shared by sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan of Taimur and Inaaya. "Inni wondering how Tim got that pout," Kareena captioned the super cute picture. Check it out: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Inni wondering how Tim got that pout #Repost @sakpataudi On the ball and in my corner. #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

