Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor’s success comes purely from their talent says Riddhima on advantage to star kids

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni talk on nepotism and star kids being tagged as a privilege.

The debate on nepotism has been going for a long time and it is not going to end anywhere soon. Celebrity children are always been criticized and judged for being born with a certain kind of advantage. There have been many instances when fans have badly trolled them for being a privileged class. Last year late Sushant Singh Rajput demise had opened a discussion on nepotism on social media. All A-lister celebrities including , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , , and many more were trolled for using their surname.

And talking on the same, late actor and ’s daughter Riddhima expressed her disappointment over this and said that people will criticize in one way or other. “Advantage kya hota hain (What's advantage)? We have grown up with the name and have got used to it. If any actor’s child wants to pursue the same profession it will be said he or she got films because of the family. But even then they have to prove their worth. Ranbir, Karisma, Kareena are successful because of their work and talent,” she added.

She said that they are superstars only because of their work and not all the star kids are doing acting. They are doing something else also in their life. Last year in an interview, the Jab We Met actress had also said that being a star child one can get films but eventually you have to work to make yourself known.

Riddhima is a fashion designer and is married to Bharat Sahni. She is the mother of one daughter and stays in New Delhi.

Credits :Hindustan Times

