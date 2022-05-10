Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan & Abhishek Bachchan look high on ‘josh’ at football match in Dubai; PICS

Several celebrities of the entertainment industry, including Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Kartik Aaryan are currently in Dubai as they battle it out at the Celebrity Football Club 2022. For the unversed, the celebrity players of Bunty Walia’s All Star Football Club are competing against the United Emirates in Dubai at a football match. Amid this, the actors were papped a few moments back, as they looked in top form in the field. We have now got our hands on these pictures. Take a look!

In the photos, one can see Ranbir, Abhishek, Kartik, and other actors on the football field. They looked all pumped up playing the sport, while they dressed up in their attractive uniforms. In another picture, Abhishek, Ranbir, and Kartik can be seen seated on the panel, with players from the other team seated on the other side.

Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Abhishek Bachchan are known to be huge football fans and are often papped playing football in the city on weekends. A few days back, these stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they head off to play the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 match with Emirates United on May 7th at the magnificent Shabab Al Ahli Stadium in Dubai. To note, Abhishek is the Captain, while Ranbir is the Vice-Captain of ASFC.

Take a look at the photos:

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about the celebrity match in Dubai. "They are all very passionate about the game, and are really looking forward to playing in Dubai soon,” said a source close to the development. Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ahan Shetty, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Leander Paes, Aditya Seal, and Ishaan Khattar, are also a part of ASFC.

