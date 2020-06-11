Ranbir Kapoor is keen on essaying a role inspired by Kapil Sharma in an upcoming film; Watch throwback video

We stumbled upon an old video of Ranbir Kapoor admitting that he wants to play a lighter role and in the comedy space. Check out the video below.

has clocked almost 13 years in Bollywood and the actor has given us a lot to cherish about. From playing some charming characters in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid to some heavy duty roles in films like Sanju and Barfi, Ranbir is loved by millions across the world. While he has been quite experimental with the roles he chooses to play, Ranbir has not obviously essayed all the possible roles out there. We stumbled upon an old video of the actor admitting that he wants to play a lighter role.

The video dates back to the time when Ranbir appeared on Kapil Sharma's comedy show to promote his film. On the show, the actor was quizzed by one of his fans who asked him if he would ever consider playing a female character in his future films. In reply, Ranbir mentioned that Gutthi played by Sunil Grover on the comedy show is something he can never pull off.

"I don't think I will ever be able to play a female character like Gutthi. I have witnessed a very talented actor perform in front of me today. I was honestly a bit confused whether he is male or female for a split second," Ranbir said.

The actor then added that he wishes to do a role featuring comedy. "I think I want to play a character like him (points towards Kapil Sharma) The things that he does.. you know being a stand up comedian is very difficult and I mean this honestly." Looks like Ranbir's praise for Kapil sent the comedian on cloud nine.

Check out the hilarious video below:

