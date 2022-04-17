Ranbir Kapoor to kick-start Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in Manali; Actor begins bulking up for shoot

Ranbir Kapoor has had a busy slate since the beginning of the year. While his wedding with Alia Bhatt was the talk of the town, the actor has not time to rest after the festivities are over. While they got married on 14 April, Ranbir and Alia threw a party for their industry friends on Saturday night which also saw bigwigs like Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor, and Karan Johar among others in attendance.

However, after the wedding festivities come to an end, there won't be time for the couple to rest as they will head back to work. Alia Bhatt is expected to resume Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Ranbir will begin shooting Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Ranbir will kick-start the first schedule of Animal in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

For the same, the actor will have to bulk up to get into the skin of the character. Turns out, Ranbir has already started the process of building muscle mass for his character in the gangster drama. The actor will shoot in Manali for two days and then head to Mumbai for a week-long schedule on Vanga's film.

However, post the April schedule of Animal, Ranbir will once again have to get into a lean avatar for Luv Ranjan’s romcom. In September, he will have to "gain the muscle back for the second schedule of Animal," a source revealed to the portal.

"Ranbir had started bulking up under the guidance of coach Shivohaam. He is passionate and has been following rigorous training and diet. He is also trained in freehand movement, gymnastics, and strength building. He will fly for a two-day shoot in Manali on April 22, post which he has a week-long shoot in Mumbai," informed a source from the unit of Animal.

“He then has a month-long schedule in Spain and Mumbai for which he will sport a lean and toned look. Post completing Luv Ranjan’s film, Ranbir will wrap up Animal by end of the year,” the source added.

For now, the actor is in a happily married space.

