Ranbir Kapoor to kick start shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal this month?

Ranbir Kapoor's professional space is finally seeing a lot of hectic activity after a lull of few years due to Brahmastra. The actor has been shooting for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy as well as has signed on a few other films. While the Luv Ranjan love drama is set to wrap up soon, the actor will reportedly juggle Luv Ranjan's film and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal this month.

According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Ranbir Kapoor won't taking a break and will simultaneously shoot for Vanga's thriller Animal and Ranjan's film. The reason for this juggling is because Vanga is keen on taking his film on floors before the end of April.

Commenting on the same, a source revealed, "Over the past week, Sandeep has had multiple conversations with his production team regarding the locking of venues across Mumbai. A major portion of the film will be shot outdoors, so the makers are initiating the process of procuring permissions."

The source added that Ranbir will focus on Vanga's film in May. "Ranbir has yet to can some crucial scenes for his film with Luv. So, he will juggle the two projects in the last week of April, before giving his undivided attention to Vanga’s movie from the first week of May. Vanga will largely shoot Anil’s scenes over the first 15 days of the schedule."

Vanga's Animal saw a major change in the last one week as Parineeti Chopra opted out of the project. Soon after, south star Rashmika Mandanna was roped in and she will play Ranbir Kapoor's onscreen wife. Whereas, Anil Kapoor will be playing the Ranbir's father.

Apart from Animal, Ranbir also has Shamshera and Brahmastra waiting to release in theatres this year.

