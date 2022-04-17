Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt after cake cutting, goes down on his knees for his bride in new pics

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have gotten married their wedding pictures have been taking the social media by quite a storm. Their wedding looks straight out of a fairytale and fans cannot get over the dreamy pictures that everyone has been sharing on their respective Instagram handles. Well, the recent set of pictures are shared by Ranbir’s brother-in-law Bharat Sahni and we bet they will melt the hearts of all the RanLia fans a bit more. From kissing each other after cutting their wedding cake to RK going down on his knees for his bride, these new pictures will surely break the internet.