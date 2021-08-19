Is that Ranbir Kapoor kissing Alia Bhatt and sharing a romantic moment in THIS pic?

and are one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. The two have been dating each other for a while and it is always a treat to watch them together. Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia’s relationship once again grabbed attention after a new picture of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress surfaced on social media. While Alia has been slaying it with her panache, it was her unseen pic in the background that has been grabbing the attention.

To note, the picture, which was shared by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, featured Alia wearing a co-ord outfit and her style statement was unmissable. However, the background wall in the pic apparently featured a picture of Ranbir and Alia wherein the lovebirds were seen sharing a mushy moment. It appeared to be like this pic was taken during one of their vacations and Ranbir was apparently seen kissing Alia on her head as they shared a romantic moment. If the guess happens to be true, this pic is a proof that Ranbir and Alia are head over heels in love with each other.

Take a look at this unseen picture of Alia and Ranbir:

To note, Alia and Ranbir, who have been in a relationship for over two years, will soon be sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. The movie happens to be a fantasy drama, Brahmastra will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and in key roles and it is expected to hit the screens soon. However, the makers are yet to announce the release date of the movie.

