Ranbir Kapoor leaning on Alia Bhatt as she holds his hand in a family THROWBACK pic is a sweet treat for fans

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been seeing each other for some time now. A throwback photo from the family get together of Ranbir is going viral on social media and it is bound to leave you in awe of the couple.

Among the couples in Bollywood who have been seeing each other, and are the duo whose photos manage to light up the internet each time they are shared. The two started seeing each other back when the Brahmastra shoot began and made their first public appearance together at and Anand Ahuja’s reception. Seeing the duo together, fans were excited and now, whenever photos of Alia and Ranbir make it to the internet, they go viral.

Now, once again, a throwback photo from Ranbir’s cousin Armaan Jain’s birthday is going viral on social media and it is because of the Brahmastra duo. In the old photo, Alia can be seen as a part of the Kapoor family’s bash. The gorgeous star can be seen clad in a blue dress while Ranbir is seen opting for a casual look. He is seen dressed in a denim blue shirt with jeans and sneakers. The adorable couple can be seen looking dreamy as they posed together for the photo.

Also Read|When Rishi Kapoor got teary eyed after watching the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju; Watch viral video

Ranbir can be seen leaning on his ladylove Alia as she holds his hand in the photo. Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Armaan Jain, Reema Jain and others too can be seen posing with the duo at the family get together. The adorable photos had broken the internet back then when they surfaced on social media. Once again, fans can’t help but gush over Ranbir and Ali together.

Here is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen on screen on Brahmastra for the first time. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is a fantasy action drama and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . The film is produced by and it will also have a cameo by . Brahmastra is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×