Ranbir Kapoor led Animal's violence is more 'impactful than seeing armies fight' says Ram Gopal Varma; 'It haunts me even now'

Ram Gopal Varma is a prolific filmmaker in the Hindi film industry who is renowned for making films like the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sarkar, Raat, Bhoot, Company, and more. The filmmaker is known for showcasing gritty and raw action in his films, recently heaped praises on Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and his film Animal, admitting that he is still 'haunted' by the action showcased in the film.

Ram Gopal Varma sat down for a special conversation with Reddy at the Animal vs Wild Animal event. He exchanged some important views on their passion for cinema, experience, and making intense moments in their respective films.

Among other films, RGV discussed the violence showcased in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, which became an important issue of discussion in society. Varma is known for making films with raw violence, rebelling against the system, and blood-soaked characters.

He admired Vanga's depiction of viewers and found it impactful because the violence was driven by the intense emotions of the characters, including that of Ranbir and Bobby Deol. The Sarkar filmmaker recalled a scene from his film and drew a parallel between the violence showcased in it.

He mentioned, "It was more impactful than seeing armies fighting each other. In fact, I remember narrating Shiva to Nagarjuna when he was shooting for Agni Putrudu. I told him that the violence in Shiva would be more gritty than bombs being burst and knives being slashed."

Ram Gopal Varma further explained how the film's violence struck a chord with him, stating, "I felt the same thing with Ranbir's scenes in Animal, especially the low angle shot. It haunts me even now."

Moreover, he went on to praise the relatively calm demeanor of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is a contrast to the violent scenes he showcases in his films. Varma said, "I never see anger in you. Maybe you reserve it for your characters, or you are acting like you don't have that rage or are just different from the characters you create."

Animal starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in lead roles. The film focused on the plot of a father-son relationship and became one of the grossing films in 2023. Its sequel, Animal Park, has also been announced by the makers.

