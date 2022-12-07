Ranbir Kapoor looks classy in his checkered blazer as he arrives at Red Sea International Film Festival; PICS
Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor made a stylish entry at the Red Sea International Film Festival just a few moments ago. Have a look at the glimpses here.
Look who is here! Ranbir Kapoor, the superstar of Bollywood, has made a breathtaking entry at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The event is being held in Saudi Arabia nowadays which commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 10. On Day 1, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, and AR Rahman graced the event. As days followed, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sonam Kapoor also graced the film festival. And now, Ranbir Kapoor has put a green tick on the attendance list.
Ranbir Kapoor looks classy in his checkered blazer
As soon as Ranbir Kapoor made his much-awaited entry at the festival, fans couldn’t control their happiness and felt excited to have a glimpse of the Rockstar of Bollywood. Many of them got a chance to get a selfie with the actor.
At the film festival, he was wearing a navy blue check-print blazer over a white shirt. He aced his look by opting to wear black shades.
Prior to arriving at the event, the Barfi actor arrived at the airport under heavy security. Some news reports suggest that he was just saved from being mobbed by fans.
Have a look at the glimpses here.
Ranbir Kapoor and his life on the personal and professional front
2022 has been a special year for Ranbir Kapoor fans. In April this year, he tied the knot with his lady love Alia Bhatt. The couple became parents of a baby girl in November this year.
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in the film Animal alongside actor Rashmika Mandanna. Later, he will be seen in an as-yet-untitled film alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Clearly, he has a busy schedule lined up ahead.
