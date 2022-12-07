Ranbir Kapoor looks classy in his checkered blazer as he arrives at Red Sea International Film Festival; PICS

Look who is here! Ranbir Kapoor , the superstar of Bollywood, has made a breathtaking entry at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The event is being held in Saudi Arabia nowadays which commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 10. On Day 1, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan , Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, and AR Rahman graced the event. As days followed, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sonam Kapoor also graced the film festival. And now, Ranbir Kapoor has put a green tick on the attendance list.

As soon as Ranbir Kapoor made his much-awaited entry at the festival, fans couldn’t control their happiness and felt excited to have a glimpse of the Rockstar of Bollywood. Many of them got a chance to get a selfie with the actor.

At the film festival, he was wearing a navy blue check-print blazer over a white shirt. He aced his look by opting to wear black shades.

Prior to arriving at the event, the Barfi actor arrived at the airport under heavy security. Some news reports suggest that he was just saved from being mobbed by fans.

Have a look at the glimpses here.