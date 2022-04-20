Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in black as he gets spotted at a dubbing studio; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor broke a million hearts recently after he tied the knot with his ladylove Alia Bhatt in a traditional ceremony. The wedding took place on April 14 at Ranbir’s residence Vastu and it was attended by the couple’s close friends and family. It was followed by a wedding bash. And now as per a recent update, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor has resumed work and was papped outside a dubbing studio in the city. Interestingly, Ranbir was winning hearts with his swag in casuals.

In the pics, Ranbir was seen in a black t-shirt and was wearing a black cap. He was papped while making his way towards his car and was seen waving at the paps. Ranbir was seen wearing a mask in wake of the rise in COVID 19 cases across the country. Earlier, Alia Bhatt had also resumed the work post her wedding. The new bride was papped at the airport as left for Jaisalmer to shoot for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranbir has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be next seen in YRF’s Shamshera which is slated to release on July 22. Besides, Ranbir is also gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite wife Alia Bhatt. This isn’t all. Ranbir also has interesting movies in the pipeline with includes Luv Ranjan’s upcoming rom-com with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

