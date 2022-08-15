Ranbir Kapoor looks dashing in black kurta pyjama, gets clicked outside mom Neetu Kapoor’s house; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor was photographed outside mom Neetu Kapoor’s house in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai some time back. Ranbir has been making headlines recently due to various reasons. For starters, the actor recently made his comeback on the silver screen after four years, with his period drama Shamshera. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film also featured Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. And now, Ranbir is awaiting the release of his much-awaited mythological fantasy film Brahmastra, where he will be seen with his ladylove Alia Bhatt for the very first time. Professional reasons aside, Ranbir has also been the talk of the town as he is all set to embrace parenthood with his wife Alia. The couple recently returned from their ‘babymoon’ to Italy and now, Ranbir was seen outside Neetu Kapoor’s house. Check out his latest photos.

Ranbir Kapoor photographed outside Neetu Kapoor’s house

Some time back, Ranbir was spotted by the paps. The actor looked effortlessly handsome in his ethnic wear on Independence Day. Ranbir opted for an all-black look, as he was seen donning a black kurta with matching pyjamas. He also wore a matching black mouth mask to complete his look. Ranbir acknowledged the media personnel and obliged them with pictures too, as he posed with the thumbs up sign.

Take a look:

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir was asked about his excitement as he gears up to become a father. Ranbir Kapoor replied, “Well, I don’t know what I can say because this journey is about to begin. But I'm thrilled, ecstatic, scared and terrified but very grateful. It’s a gift from God and I hope I can be at the best version of myself in this role.”

Meanwhile, apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in the pipeline, where he will be seen with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with with Shraddha Kapoor.

ALSO READ: What kind of parents will Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor be? Darlings actress opens up