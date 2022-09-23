Ranbir Kapoor looks effortlessly handsome in lavender sweatshirt as he gets clicked at airport; PICS
Ranbir Kapoor was clicked at the Mumbai airport some time back. Check out his latest photos.
Ranbir Kapoor has been in the headlines recently due to both professional and personal fronts. His latest film Brahmastra Part One – Shiva has been the talk of the town for quite a few weeks now. Personally, the actor is all set to begin a new phase in his life as he awaits to embrace parenthood with his wife Alia Bhatt. Lately, Ranbir has been clicked by the paparazzi quite regularly. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Ranbir was photographed at the Mumbai airport. Check out his latest photos.
Ranbir Kapoor clicked at the Mumbai airport
Some time back, Ranbir was photographed at the Mumbai airport by the shutterbugs. The 39-year-old opted for a casual yet comfortable look for his airport outfit tonight. Ranbir was seen donning a lavender-coloured sweatshirt which he styled with a pair of beige trousers. He also donned a green beanie and a pair of white sneakers. Ranbir completed the look with a mouth mask.
Take a look:
In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir was asked what kind of scripts he has been looking forward to now as the actor signed Animal in 2019. Ranbir replied saying, “Right now I have finished two films after Brahmastra, that’s Luv Ranjan’s untitled film, and right now I am in a character prep for Animal, I will start in a month’s time. But I think I am happy with this amount of work. I am also going to have a family now. So, hopefully, I would like some time off and I have also been working nonstop for a long time. So that’s the plan, I am not in a hurry right now. I have not been hearing anything right now but if something comes, maybe I will sign but not right now.” Alia then quipped, “he is gonna stay at home so that I can go and work.”
