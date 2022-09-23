Ranbir Kapoor looks effortlessly handsome in lavender sweatshirt as he gets clicked at airport; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor has been in the headlines recently due to both professional and personal fronts. His latest film Brahmastra Part One – Shiva has been the talk of the town for quite a few weeks now. Personally, the actor is all set to begin a new phase in his life as he awaits to embrace parenthood with his wife Alia Bhatt . Lately, Ranbir has been clicked by the paparazzi quite regularly. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Ranbir was photographed at the Mumbai airport. Check out his latest photos.

Some time back, Ranbir was photographed at the Mumbai airport by the shutterbugs. The 39-year-old opted for a casual yet comfortable look for his airport outfit tonight. Ranbir was seen donning a lavender-coloured sweatshirt which he styled with a pair of beige trousers. He also donned a green beanie and a pair of white sneakers. Ranbir completed the look with a mouth mask.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir was asked what kind of scripts he has been looking forward to now as the actor signed Animal in 2019. Ranbir replied saying, “Right now I have finished two films after Brahmastra, that’s Luv Ranjan’s untitled film, and right now I am in a character prep for Animal, I will start in a month’s time. But I think I am happy with this amount of work. I am also going to have a family now. So, hopefully, I would like some time off and I have also been working nonstop for a long time. So that’s the plan, I am not in a hurry right now. I have not been hearing anything right now but if something comes, maybe I will sign but not right now.” Alia then quipped, “he is gonna stay at home so that I can go and work.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: For Ranbir Kapoor greatest reward is 'Box Office', Alia Bhatt just wants to be loved