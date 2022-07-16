Ranbir Kapoor looks effortlessly handsome in white tee & black trousers as he gets spotted in the city; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor has been the talk of the town recently. Not only is the actor set to be back on the big screens after a gap of four long years, but he is soon going to hit an important milestone in his personal life too, as he gets ready to embrace parenthood with his wife Alia Bhatt. Currently, he is busy promoting his upcoming film Shamshera, which hits theatres next week on the 22nd of July. Ahead of that, Ranbir was photographed by the paps today as he stepped out in the city.

A few hours back, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in the Andheri neighbourhood of Mumbai. The actor looked effortlessly handsome as he opted for comfortable casuals as his outfit of the day. The Brahmastra actor was seen donning a white tee, that he wore with a pair of black trousers. He was also seen wearing a black cap along with it. Ranbir completed the look with a pair of sliders and a black mouth mask. He acknowledged the media personnel as he stepped out of the car, and even greeted them as they photographed him from a distance.

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest photos in the city:

Talking about Shamshera, the film is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Daroga Shudh Singh played by Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir will be seen in a double role as Shamshera and Balli, while Vaani essays the character of Sona, a dancer. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release on July 22nd in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from this, he also has the much-anticipated mythological fantasy film Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film will be releasing theatrically on the 9th of September.

Ranbir will also feature in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, and in Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

ALSO READ: INT: "Don't think Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Shamshera can be rated, it's so good," says Karan Malhotra