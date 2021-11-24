Ranbir Kapoor looks effortlessly stylish as he poses with a fan in unseen photo; Check it out

A day after Ranbir Kapoor was snapped at the Mumbai international airport leaving the city, the actor's unseen photo as surfaced on social media. Thanks to Ranbir's ardent fans and fan clubs, they make sure to keep a watchful eye on everything surrounding him. On Wednesday, Ranbir's popular fan club dropped a photo supposedly from the UK.

While we cannot confirm if the photo is from the UK or a new picture, it definitely seems to be an unseen one. In the picture, Ranbir can be seen looking effortlessly stylish in a super warm and fuzzy winter jacket. Donning a pair of denims, a blue tee and a winter jacket, the actor definitely aces the dapper casual brief.

He completed his look with a pair of grey suede boots, sunglasses and his most favourite accessory -- a baseball cap. Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's unseen photo below:

Ranbir Kapoor will soon be returning to work as he will shooting for almost 15 days in December. The actor's marriage plans are well underway. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed a few weeks ago that Ranbir and Alia Bhatt will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and close friends in January 2022 - mostly in Mumbai or Rajasthan. Ranbir is currently completing his movie assignments which include Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Luv Ranjan’s romcom.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor nails the casual dapper airport look as he arrives in Alia Bhatt's car; WATCH