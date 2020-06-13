  1. Home
Ranbir Kapoor looks like a spitting image of father Rishi Kapoor in this throwback photo

We came across a throwback photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor from what looks like a family outing and well, he sure looks just like his father. Check out the photo.
10136 reads Mumbai Updated: June 13, 2020 02:45 am
Fan clubs keep digging out these old photos of their favourites and while many might be unseen for us, they aren't just as unseen as we imagine. None the less, if it is an actor like Ranbir Kapoor, someone with no presence on social media, one might be rather intrigued at his throwback photos from the younger days, probably when he wasn't even in the show business because they are all the more precious, isn't it?

Today, we happened to come across this throwback picture of the actor where he seems to be out for a lunch/dinner along with his family members including father Rishi Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. However, what has our attention is just how young Ranbir looks here and in addition to that, he also looks so familiar to father Rishi and we are overwhelmed.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's photo with Rishi Kapoor here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Ranbir will soon be seen in Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt and the two will be sharing screen space for the very first time. The logistics of the movie seem to be incomplete right now, which is why the release date is yet to be finalised and chances are that the movie might witness another delay and be pushed further to next year after being postponed twice already.

