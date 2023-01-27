Ranbir Kapoor looks suave in a blue three-piece suit in these LEAKED videos from the Animal location; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor, the talented actor is set to shed his boy-next-door image with his role in the upcoming psychological action thriller, Animal. The movie, which is helmed by Arjun Reddy fame filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is currently nearing the final stages of its shooting. The first look poster of Animal, which was released on January 1, 2023, at midnight, has hinted that the film will feature Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before avatar. Now, the leaked videos from the sets of Animal also hint at the same. Ranbir Kapoor looks suave in the LEAKED videos from the Animal sets

Recently, a couple of videos from the sets of Animal were leaked online, to the much-surprise of Ranbir Kapoor's fans and cine-goers. In the videos which are going viral on social media, the leading man is seen in the unique get-up he is sporting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ambitious film. Ranbir Kapoor looks suave in a blue three-piece suit in the location videos. The talented actor completed his look with a long hairdo, thick beard, and statement retro eyeglasses. From Ranbir's look in the leaked location videos, it is clear that Animal is set in a different time period. Watch the leaked videos from the sets of Animal, below:

Is Animal a violent action film? From the videos, it is also evident that Animal is going to be an out-and-out violent action film. If you have noticed, one of the videos shows the inside of a car trunk which is filled with different types of guns. Now, these visuals have underlined the hints dropped by the promising first-look poster about the film, and its violent content. Well, it will be super exciting to see Ranbir Kapoor in an out-and-out action avatar. Animal star cast Anil Kapoor is appearing in a pivotal role in the much-awaited film. As per the reports, the senior actor is essaying the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father in Animal. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in the movie, which features Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Bipin Karki, and others in pivotal roles. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's plans for Animal As reported earlier, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is planning to make Animal a complete entertainment package that is specially made to please the sensibility of the Indian masses, despite having the layers of a psychological thriller. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is slated to get a massive pan-Indian release in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.

