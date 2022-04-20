Ranbir Kapoor looks suave in new wedding party pics, fans ask Alia Bhatt 'How are you handling this hotness?'

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are still not over their dreamy wedding celebration and have been seeking more photos from the stars. Now, on Wednesday, Ranbir's hairstylist treated his fans with a sneak peek of his wedding after-party look and well, netizens cannot stop swooning. Many even brought up Alia Bhatt's name in the comments on the viral photos as they hailed Ranbir's looks and style at his wedding after-party. The after-party was hosted by the newlyweds on April 16 at their residence, Vastu.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay shared photos in which Ranbir could be seen staring into the mirror while his stylist clicked his photos. The Sanju actor is seen nailing a formal look in a white shirt with a grey suit and purple tie. With his hair perfectly styled to complement his formal look, Ranbir managed to leave everyone swooning with the photos and many also mentioned Alia in the comments on the post. The wedding after-party was a purple-themed one and it appeared as if the star also opted to match elements of his attire with the colour.

Have a look at Ranbir's new wedding photos:

Several fans hailed Ranbir's formal look. A fan wrote, "OMG!!!!!HE IS SO HOT." Another fan wrote, "The most handsome actor in bollywood industry for now. In my opinion." Another wrote, "Excuse me ma'am @aliaabhatt ? How you handling this hotness #hottestmrkapoor." Another fan loved Ranbir's look and wrote, "Looking Dapper RK."

Meanwhile, after a 3-day wedding celebration, Ranbir and Alia both have returned to work. While Ranbir was spotted a couple of times at T-Series office as he geared up to shoot Animal with Sandeep Reddy, Alia jetted off to Jaisalmer for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot with Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi and Karan Johar.

