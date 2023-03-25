Ranbir Kapoor looks uber-cool in a casual chic outfit as he steps out in the city-PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are doting parents to their little girl Raha, who they welcomed last year, in November. Both the actors have been perfectly balancing their personal and professional lives, and are often spotted in the city as they step out for work. Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal, and a video of his rugged, bearded look from the film sets went viral on social media yesterday. This afternoon, the paparazzi spotted Ranbir Kapoor in the city, and he was seen acing casual-chic style!

Ranbir Kapoor looks effortlessly cool in a sleeveless hoodie

Ranbir Kapoor’s fashion style can be described as minimal, and we mostly see him rocking all-black outfits for casual looks. For a change, the actor was seen in a sleeveless grey hoodie, paired with maroon pants, and we’re loving the colour-blocking look. He was seen rocking a grey coloured bandana on his forehead. Ranbir rounded off the look with sporty black and red sneakers, which perfectly complemented his casual look. The actor was seen stepping out of the car and waving at the paparazzi. Check out the pictures below!

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Luv Ranjan’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and he was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor said that he doesn’t have any other movie lined up after Animal, and that he is happy with the break as he will get to spend more time with his daughter Raha. “Well, I hope I like something soon but I am happy with this break as I have just become a father so I will get some time to spend with my daughter. And nothing has really appealed to me and I do not want to be one of those actors who just sign films to make money unless I really like something,” he said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's latest video from Animal sets goes viral; Fans are mighty impressed by his 'giant look'