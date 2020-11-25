Ranbir Kapoor looks uber cool as photos from his Dubai holiday surface on social media; Check it out

Ranbir Kapoor's Dubai visit has been low-key on social media. However, we have now stumbled upon two new photos of the actor. Check it out below.

Almost a week ago, was snapped at the Mumbai international airport as he left the city and headed to Dubai. While the exact reason for the actor's visit is not known, looks like Ranbir has been taking a break from all production-related activities of Brahmastra like dubbing. Ranbir's Dubai visit has been low-key on social media as barely any photos made its way to the Internet. However, we have now stumbled upon two new photos of the actor.

In the pictures, which were widely shared by Ranbir's fan clubs on Twitter and Instagram, the actor be seen posing with a female fan. Ranbir, as always, looks uber cool in his outfit. Wearing a brown Under Armour T-shirt and beige pants, Ranbir styled his look with a cap and sports shades. The actor completed his look with white sneakers and can be seen holding a bottle of water in his hands as he smiled for the camera.

Take a look at Ranbir's Dubai photos:

[New Pictures] Ranbir Kapoor snapped in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/uE3sfP5Um6 — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) November 23, 2020

In the last few months, Ranbir has been tirelessly working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. While the film was set to release this year, the lockdown put their plans on hold. The film's shooting is yet to be completed and the cast including , Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and will be reuniting soon for a 10-day schedule. This will be Ranbir and girlfriend Alia's first project together. Meanwhile, Ranbir also has Shamshera in his kitty and will soon begin working on the same.

