Ranbir Kapoor lovingly looks at his niece in an UNSEEN photo and we bet it will ward off your Monday blues

Although is not on social media, however, thanks to his mother and sister, Riddhika Kapoor Sahni, they keep sharing unseen and throwback photos of the Barfi actor. And today, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is in quarantine at her Delhi house, dug deep into her archives to share an unseen and throwback photo of Ranbir Kapoor with his niece Samaira. In the photo, Samaira is seen posing for the camera while mamu Ranbir Kapoor lovingly looks at his niece and alongside the photo, Riddhima wrote, “Only Love..”

For all those who don’t know, Ranbir Kapoor is very attached to Samaira and often, when she is in Mumbai, Ranbir is snapped with Samaira as they step out for dinner. Now as we speak, since the entire nation is under lockdown, it is being reported that Ranbir Kapoor is living in with his girlfriend and Brahmastra co-star as a video of the two had gone viral on social media wherein these lovebirds were seen walking with their dog in Ranbir’s building compound. Also, later, Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, in an interview, confirmed that the two are staying together as she said that Alia Bhatt and Shaheen are not living together amid lockdown, which means that Alia is staying with Ranbir.

Now, we all know that a few days back, Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday with her girlfriends as they went on a road trip, and from the birthday photos, Ranbir Kapoor was conspicuous by his absence, and in order to make up for his absence, reports suggest that Ranbir baked a cake for Alia on her special day. On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time on screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, and Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and niece Samaria's throwback photo here:

