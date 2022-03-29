Ranbir Kapoor makes heart sign as he promotes father Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor was papped a few moments back as he promoted his father and late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen in the city. Ranbir was seen along with director Hitesh Bhatia and producer Ritesh Sidhwani. He smiled warmly and made a heart sign with his hands as he stood in front of the movie poster, while the shutterbugs clicked him.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s demise on the 30th of April, 2020 left the country heartbroken and in mourning. Now, his fans are waiting to watch him on the screen for one final time in the upcoming film, Sharmaji Namkeen. To note, Rishi had passed away while shooting for this Hitesh Bhatia directorial. Post his demise, Paresh Rawal was roped in to fill the late actor’s shoes. In fact, the trailer of Sharmaji Namkeen featured glimpses of both Rishi and Paresh dressed in similar outfits. Apart from them, the film also features Juhi Chawla in a pivotal role.

Ahead of its release, Ranbir Kapoor was seen promoting Rishi Kapoor’s last film at Taj Lands Era in the Bandra locality of Mumbai.