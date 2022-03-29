Ranbir Kapoor makes heart sign as he promotes father Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen; PICS
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s demise on the 30th of April, 2020 left the country heartbroken and in mourning. Now, his fans are waiting to watch him on the screen for one final time in the upcoming film, Sharmaji Namkeen. To note, Rishi had passed away while shooting for this Hitesh Bhatia directorial. Post his demise, Paresh Rawal was roped in to fill the late actor’s shoes. In fact, the trailer of Sharmaji Namkeen featured glimpses of both Rishi and Paresh dressed in similar outfits. Apart from them, the film also features Juhi Chawla in a pivotal role.
Ahead of its release, Ranbir Kapoor was seen promoting Rishi Kapoor’s last film at Taj Lands Era in the Bandra locality of Mumbai.
Ahead of the trailer launch of Sharmaji Namkeen, the makers had shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor calling the movie one of his fondest memories of Rishi Kapoor. In the video, Ranbir revealed that the makers had contemplated the idea of taking him on board to fill Rishi’s shoes. “We thought of trying VFX or I could wear prosthetics and complete the role but nothing was working out. It was a tough time for all of us,” he added.
