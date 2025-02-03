Ranbir Kapoor makes his fan's dream come true with heart-warming gesture and we bet it will make you jealous

Ranbir Kapoor is not only among the most versatile actors in the current generation but also fans’ favorite. Most recently, a series of pictures has surfaced that showcases his heartwarming gesture toward his devoted fan which is enough to make you feel jealous.

On February 3, a hard-core fan of Ranbir Kapoor shared his moments of wonderful time spent with his favorite superstar. He posted a series of pictures on his social media handle as he shot with the actor in Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios.

From posting an image of a vanity van while he was "on the sets" to a walkie-talkie phone, the post gave fans a closer look into the atmosphere of Ranbir Kapoor's movie sets. The carousel of images continued with the fan sitting in the star's dressing room and getting a photo with Ranbir himself at the same location. The two beamed their best smiles, posing for the special photograph.

The fan also shared a mirror selfie, flaunting the cap gifted by Ranbir. "Kapoor sir ki cap," he wrote alongside.

Furthermore, he also shared a series of pictures with Ranbir on Instagram that went viral on the internet in no time. Expressing his happiness about the cherished memory, he wrote, "It was a beautiful day and a wonderful experience spent with someone I truly admire."

"On February 3rd, I had the pleasure of meeting RK and we shared a wonderful time together at the shoot," further revealing his favorite dialogue of Ranbir from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. " He further gushed over the superstar being a truly kind-hearted person in his long caption.

"He is truly special to me, and as a devoted fan, I struggle to put into words the incredible feeling of meeting my idol #ranbirkapoor #Ranbir #bollwood," he wrote on a concluding note.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War that will reunite him on-screen with his wife Alia Bhatt and Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal. The epic romantic-drama is one of the highly-awaited film poised to release next year on March 20, 2026.