Ranbir Kapoor makes his fan's dream come true with heart-warming gesture and we bet it will make you jealous
A fan of Ranbir Kapoor has shared pictures of his meeting with the Ramayana actor as he shot with him. The actor’s heartwarming gesture will make you feel jealous. Check it out.
Ranbir Kapoor is not only among the most versatile actors in the current generation but also fans’ favorite. Most recently, a series of pictures has surfaced that showcases his heartwarming gesture toward his devoted fan which is enough to make you feel jealous.
On February 3, a hard-core fan of Ranbir Kapoor shared his moments of wonderful time spent with his favorite superstar. He posted a series of pictures on his social media handle as he shot with the actor in Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios.
From posting an image of a vanity van while he was "on the sets" to a walkie-talkie phone, the post gave fans a closer look into the atmosphere of Ranbir Kapoor's movie sets. The carousel of images continued with the fan sitting in the star's dressing room and getting a photo with Ranbir himself at the same location. The two beamed their best smiles, posing for the special photograph.
The fan also shared a mirror selfie, flaunting the cap gifted by Ranbir. "Kapoor sir ki cap," he wrote alongside.
Pictures shared by fan on his Instagram
Furthermore, he also shared a series of pictures with Ranbir on Instagram that went viral on the internet in no time. Expressing his happiness about the cherished memory, he wrote, "It was a beautiful day and a wonderful experience spent with someone I truly admire."
"On February 3rd, I had the pleasure of meeting RK and we shared a wonderful time together at the shoot," further revealing his favorite dialogue of Ranbir from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. " He further gushed over the superstar being a truly kind-hearted person in his long caption.
"He is truly special to me, and as a devoted fan, I struggle to put into words the incredible feeling of meeting my idol #ranbirkapoor #Ranbir #bollwood," he wrote on a concluding note.
Special post shared by the fan
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War that will reunite him on-screen with his wife Alia Bhatt and Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal. The epic romantic-drama is one of the highly-awaited film poised to release next year on March 20, 2026.
Vedang Raina can’t stop blushing as he reacts to being asked ‘Khushi ji ki movie hit hai’ at Loveyapa screening: WATCH