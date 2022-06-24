Ranbir Kapoor on marriage life with Alia Bhatt: She is the 'tadka' in dal chawal and achaar with it

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the hottest and most loved jodis in Bollywood. The newlyweds are both busy with their respective film projects. Alia is in London shooting for their Hollywood debut film The Heart Of Stone, whereas Ranbir is in Mumbai and is all geared up for the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Shamshera. The trailer was released sometime back and the actor along with his co-stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are interacting with media and fans at the trailer launch event. RK was asked about Alia’s reaction to the trailer and he had the most epic response.

Revealing Alia Bhatt’s reaction to Shamshera’s trailer, Ranbir Kapoor revealed, “Alia had seen the teaser and loved it. She is in London right now, so once she wakes up she will see the trailer.” Ranbir further spoke about two of his films, Shamshera and Brahmastra releasing in the time span of 45 days. He said, “I don't know if it's fortunate or unfortunate thing as two films release in 45 days. Films aside, this is a big year for me as I even got married. I always said that we need tangdi kebab, and not dal chawal in life. But with experience I can say that nothing better than Dal Chawal. Alia is the tadka in dal chawal, the achar with it, she is everything and I could not have asked for a better partner in my life.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt in a recent interview shared that he was thrilled to know that he was pitted against Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera. He said, “It is also quite interesting that I’m pitted against Ranbir, who played me in Sanju. So, the on-screen enmity between him and me becomes all the more interesting for people. Ranbir is a brilliant actor but this film sees him through a new gaze. His boyish charm is inimitable, but in this film, he is a man who finds his footing and looks glorious on screen.”

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022. Shamshera marks Ranbir’s return to the cinemas after 4 years after the release of his 2018 film, Sanju.

