As Ranbir Kapoor marries GF Alia Bhatt, his best buddy Ayan Mukerji clicked arriving at Vastu; PICS

One of Bollywood's most anticipated weddings is just around the corner as lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gear up to tie the knot on the 15th of April. Although the power couple and their close ones have been secretive regarding the big day, the preparations have begun in full swing. Amid this, Ranbir's best buddy and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was papped as he arrived at the bride-and-groom to-be's apartment in the Vastu building in Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood.

For the unversed, Ayan and Ranbir are extremely close. In fact, the young director has made all his three films Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and the much-awaited upcoming film Brahmastra with Ranbir in the lead. In fact, Alia and Ranbir fell in love while working on Brahmastra. Recently, Ayan shared the movie's Love poster where Shiva (Ranbir) and Isha (Alia) were seen holding each other close. The picture went viral in no time as fans went gaga over the lovebirds' chemistry.

A few moments back, Ayan was clicked outside Vastu, as he reached the actor's residence. He was seen dressed in comfortable casuals, as he sat in the passenger seat of the car. Ayan smiled at the cameras while the shutterbugs photographed him.

Meanwhile, Ranbir's house has been decorated with beautiful flowers ahead of his big day. Alia's residence has also been illuminated with pretty lights. For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir will be tying the knot at Vastu on the night of 15th April. All the pre-wedding functions like Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail will be held at the Kapoor's ancestral RK house.

