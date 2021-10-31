Ranbir Kapoor to marry Alia Bhatt in 2022 and not 2021?

Lately, the tinsel town of Bollywood has been abuzz with wedding rumours of some of the most popular personalities of the film industry. Be it about the rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, or long-time lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha. The rumour mills also said that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be tying the knot in December this year. However, according to the latest reports in a leading daily, Ranbir and Alia will not be getting hitched this year.

According to a report in ETimes, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will not be exchanging vows this year as the actors have grand plans for their wedding, and don’t want to rush things. A source close to the couple told the news portal, “Alia and Ranbir have grand plans for their wedding and that's why they are not going to rush into it. They have been planning their big day for a long time, and it's probably going to take more time.” Recent reports claimed that both Alia and Ranbir had cleared their schedules for the months of November and December, which led to the speculations about a December wedding on the way.

While the source revealed to ETimes that the much-in-live couple is not getting married anytime soon, it can be assumed that it will happen sometime in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is presently working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also features Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She has completed shooting for RRR, Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Besides these movies, Alia also has Brahmastra and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

Ranbir Kapoor too has an interesting line-up of films ahead, including Shamshera, Animal and the untitled Luv Ranjan film. He is also rumoured to be doing Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Hrithik Roshan.

