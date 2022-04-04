Ranbir Kapoor to marry Alia Bhatt amidst tight shooting schedule of Animal & Luv Ranjan’s next?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has become the talk of the town. Reportedly it was said that the two will be tying the knot in April itself. Pinkvilla told you that the lovebirds have not opted for a destination wedding but will be getting hitched in RK house. Although there has not been any confirmation about the same but several news has been going around the wedding. The latest one is that the couple will be tying the knot amidst the busy shooting schedules of the Sanju actor’s two films.

According to reports in India Today, a source close to the couple spoke about Ranbir Kapoor’s tight shooting schedule. Apparently, Ranbir will be shooting for Luv Ranjan’s romantic drama opposite Shraddha Kapoor till April 13. After this he has reworked the shooting schedules in such a way that he gets a gap of 7-8 days and then he jumps to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He will reportedly start shooting for Animal on April 22, which means he has free dates between 13 to 20 in April to tie the knot. In fact, reportedly even Alia has kept her schedule free during that time.

The source further said that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be getting married in two weeks’ time. The families have decided that the wedding will happen in the second week of April. This decision has apparently been made taking in consideration the lovebirds impending work commitments and also a date that was picked by the family pandit.

