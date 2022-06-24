Ranbir Kapoor mobbed by fans, Vaani Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt look stylish at Shamshera’s trailer launch; PICS

Today is a big day for all the Ranbir Kapoor fans as the trailer of his much-awaited film Shamshera is all set to release. The first posters of Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor have already been creating a lot of hype. In fact, the teaser has only increased the excitement levels of the fans a notch higher. And now, it looks like the time is finally here when we will get to see the trailer. The pictures of the stars, Ranbir, Vaani, and Sanjay have come in from the theatre where they have reached to interact with the fans and launch the trailer.

In the pictures, we can see Ranbir Kapoor, who is surrounded by a lot of fans as he makes his way inside the theatre. He can be seen dressed in a black shirt and layered it with a black jacket that he paired with blue jeans. He also wore black sunglasses and clicked selfies with fans on his way inside. It looks like black was the theme chosen by the Shamshera team as Vaani Kapoor too wore a black coloured traditional outfit with a plunging neckline and looked stunning. Sanjay Dutt too wore a black-coloured short kurta over his brown cargo pants.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt's pictures:

Meanwhile, talking about Shamshera, the story of the film is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh (Sanjay Dutt). This is the story of Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor), a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022. Shamshera marks Ranbir’s return to the cinemas after 4 years after the release of his 2018 film, Sanju.

