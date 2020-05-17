Is Ranbir Kapoor the 'multitalented loved one' to give Alia Bhatt a new haircut amid lockdown?
The extended lockdown has given an opportunity for everyone to spend more time with their family and loved ones. Among all, Alia Bhatt is utilizing the free time on her hands to its fullest potential. The actress has been making the most of her quarantine period by indulging in creative stuff. From baking to writing, Alia had been making the best use of the quarantine period and has been updating fans about the titbit of her quarantine period. Recently, Alia shared her new look amid the lockdown with fans on her Instagram account.
In the picture shared, we can see Alia is flaunting her new look with short hair and is taking a mirror selfie donning a yellow top and blue tights at the gym. Sharing her new look, the Raazi actress wrote, "60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don’t know what I would’ve done without you’ll.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen #sohfit40daychallenge P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop." Well, we wonder if Ranbir Kapoor is the 'multitalented loved one' to give her this new amazing look amid lockdown?
Meanwhile, recently Alia was with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and family after Rishi Kapoor passed away. From attending the funeral to the prayer meet to accompanying Ranbir and family to Banganga, Alia has been standing like a rock with Ranbir and his family. Post Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Alia penned a long note for the late actor and mourned his death and shared unseen throwback photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt has completed the shoot for her upcoming movie Sadak 2 which has been directed by none other than her father, Mahesh Bhatt. She will be collaborating with beau Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Karan Johar’s Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Alia will team up with noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the much-anticipated movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will be venturing into the South film industry with RRR.
Anonymous 13 minutes ago
desperate for flopastra pr. btw she looks like a rat here
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
Why Ranbir can give haircuts to alia but why he can't donate a single penny for the nation. He didn't donate at any of the scheme. Even newcomers like vicky have done it. Even his family didn't contribute anything for the nation. But ranbir can only give donations to print these articles to keep him relevant and maintain his ladies man image.
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
its not enough if you have bad intentions for others your evil power will consume you btw you need more makeup nowadays
Anonymous 1 hour ago
bas yeh baaki reh gayi thi lol
Anonymous 1 hour ago
She wants to let us KNOW.......GOOD JOB
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Loved one RK she must write
Anonymous 1 hour ago
did this have to be a article? all live in couples are doing things but nobody puts it on IG .
Anonymous 1 hour ago
best boyfriend RK takes best pictures and cuts hair of his girlfriend alia
Anonymous 1 hour ago
best boyfriend. moved in with gf despite death in family and now giving haircut. so cute these two. now marry fast
Anonymous 1 hour ago
only boyfriend can give. she is living with him these days
Anonymous 1 hour ago
after fathers death he is giving haircut to girlfriend. is this actually weird or is it only me?
Anonymous 1 hour ago
partner nahi toh aur kaun dega? both have had a hair cut. they have moved in together lol
Anonymous 1 hour ago
knew this post would come up lol