Is Ranbir Kapoor the 'multitalented loved one' to give Alia Bhatt a new haircut amid lockdown?

The extended lockdown has given an opportunity for everyone to spend more time with their family and loved ones. Among all, is utilizing the free time on her hands to its fullest potential. The actress has been making the most of her quarantine period by indulging in creative stuff. From baking to writing, Alia had been making the best use of the quarantine period and has been updating fans about the titbit of her quarantine period. Recently, Alia shared her new look amid the lockdown with fans on her Instagram account.

In the picture shared, we can see Alia is flaunting her new look with short hair and is taking a mirror selfie donning a yellow top and blue tights at the gym. Sharing her new look, the Raazi actress wrote, "60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don’t know what I would’ve done without you’ll.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen #sohfit40daychallenge P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop." Well, we wonder if is the 'multitalented loved one' to give her this new amazing look amid lockdown?

Meanwhile, recently Alia was with Ranbir Kapoor, and family after passed away. From attending the funeral to the prayer meet to accompanying Ranbir and family to Banganga, Alia has been standing like a rock with Ranbir and his family. Post Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Alia penned a long note for the late actor and mourned his death and shared unseen throwback photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has completed the shoot for her upcoming movie Sadak 2 which has been directed by none other than her father, Mahesh Bhatt. She will be collaborating with beau Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in ’s Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Alia will team up with noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the much-anticipated movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will be venturing into the South film industry with RRR.

