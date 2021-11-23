Ranbir Kapoor nails the casual dapper airport look as he arrives in Alia Bhatt's car; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may be months away from tying the knot but the much in love couple already spend a lot of time with each other when they are not shooting. On Tuesday, fans got proof of it as Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the Mumbai airport in Alia Bhatt's car. Fans were quick to notice the actor stepping out of his girlfriend's car and posing for the paparazzi.

Ditching his usual athleisure choices, Ranbir rocked a casual dapper airport look as he went for a mix and match outfit. The actor was seen wearing a pair of denims and a plain blue tee. He teamed that with a dull pastel pink jacket and sunglasses. Ranbir stepped out of Alia's car and waited for the paparazzi to click photos before heading inside.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's video below:

Meanwhile, Alia was most recently snapped by the media as she attended her friend Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's wedding. From the mehendi to the wedding, the actress made heads turn with her outfits.

As for Alia and Ranbir's wedding, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed a few weeks ago that the couple will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and close friends in January 2022 - mostly in Mumbai or Rajasthan. Ranbir is currently completing his movie assignments which include Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Luv Ranjan’s romcom.

