Ranbir Kapoor nails the clean-shaven look in the UNSEEN pics from the sets of Animal

It hasn’t been long since Ranbir Kapoor broke millions of hearts when he tied the knot with his ladylove Alia Bhatt in an intimate ceremony last month. Interestingly, given his dedication to work, Ranbir resumed work soon after the wedding and had begun shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much talked about movie Animal which will also star Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. And as fans are eagerly waiting to witness Ranbir’s charisma on the big screen, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor is making the headlines today as his unseen pics from Animal sets have surfaced on social media.

In the pics, Ranbir was boasting a clean-shaven look. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was donning a comfy look as he was seen wearing a grey coloured t-shirt with white trousers and slippers. He had completed his look with a black cap. It looked like the pics were clicked in a vanity van. To note, the pics had surfaced days after a video from Animal shooting in Manali had gone viral on social media wherein Ranbir and Rashmika were seen shooting at a roadside.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s unseen pics:

Meanwhile, talking about Animal, it is reported that Ranbir will be undergoing a massive transformation for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Interestingly, it will also mark Ranbir’s first project with Rashmika and fans are ecstatic to see this new jodi. Apart from this, Ranbir is also gearing up for the release of the much talked about Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt which is slated to hit the screens on September 9 this year.

