Ranbir Kapoor as Nathan, Katrina Kaif as Ingrid, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nora; Upload feat Bollywood stars

We have imagined a few B-town celebs as the lead characters of the popular series Upload that has received a humongous response upon its release. Check out the list of Bollywood stars.

Among the most popular series that have been rolled out this year include Upload. The American sci-fi comedy-drama is one hell of a ride and is a must-watch for everyone. Set against the backdrop of 2033, it revolves around a time when technology has evolved enough to defy death. We are talking about a fictional time when humans can choose a virtual afterlife for themselves. It features Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, and Kevin Bigley in the lead roles.

There is no denying this fact that no one can replace the stellar star cast of the American series. However, we can’t help but wonder how some Bollywood stars would look if they were to be cast in Upload. We have imagined a few B-town celebs including , , , Aditya Roy Kapur, and Jacqueline Fernandez in some of the lead roles in the sci-fi series.

Here is Pinkvilla’s proposed cast for Gren Daniels’ Upload:

Ranbir Kapoor as Nathan Brown

The handsome hunk will be a perfect fit for stepping into Robbie Amell’s shoes as the 27-year old Nathan, a computer engineering graduate who initially finds it difficult to cope with his virtual afterlife while coming in contact with some new people.

Katrina Kaif as Ingrid Kannerman

Given that Katrina has played Ranbir’s love interest in many Bollywood movies, she will be fit to play Ingrid Kannerman, Nathan’s wealthy girlfriend who insists him to adopt the ‘upload’ programming so that the two of them could be together.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nora Antony

Aishwarya had been cast alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and that is why we feel she will be a perfect fit for Nora Antony whose role is somewhat similar to what she did her movie. Nora happens to be Nathan’s handler in his afterlife and later on grows a strong bond with him.

Aditya Roy Kapur as Luke

The Malang actor will perfectly blend into Luke’s role as Nathan’s friend who also happens to be an ex-army corporal. Given that Aditya and Ranbir Kapoor have already played the role of on-screen friends in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the former will fit in this role too.

Jacqueline Fernadez as Aleesha

We feel Jacqueline will be a good match for Aleesha’s role who also happens to be Luke’s handler and Nora’s colleague. The stunning diva has played myriad roles in multiple movies and can surely step into Aleesha’s shoes in the comedy series.

Share your comment ×