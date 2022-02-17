Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu & others attend screening of late Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidas Junior; Watch

Ashutosh Gowariker and T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar hosted an exclusive screening of the late actor Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidas Junior in Mumbai today. The event was attended by members of the Kapoor family including Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor. Producers Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunita Gowariker, Bhushan Kumar, and director Mridul were in attendance as well.

Raj Kapoor’s youngest son Rajiv Kapoor passed away last year on the 9th of February after suffering a cardiac arrest. A year after his demise, Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar hosted the special screening of the last film he featured in, to honour his memories. Toolsidas Junior is an inspiring human sports drama bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series with Ashutosh Gowariker & Sunita Gowariker's Ashutosh Gowariker Productions (AGPPL). It is written and directed by Mridul.

'Toolsidas Junior' marks Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar's first joint production. They had previously collaborated for the Gowariker-directorial Swades, wherein T-Series partnered for the music.

Take a look at the video from the screening:

Speaking about the film, Toolsidas Junior is a father and son story that went on floors in 2018 and also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt plays a snooker coach in the film who trains Rajiv’s on-screen son played by Varun Buddhadev.

Rajiv Kapoor was last seen in the 1990 romantic drama Zimmedaaar and is popularly known for his performance as Naren in Raj Kapoor’s 1985 film, Ram Teri Ganga Maili. He has also directed the 1996 film, Prem Granth which was headlined by Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

