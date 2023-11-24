Ranbir Kapoor on making marriage with Alia Bhatt 'successful'; talks about having another daughter after Raha

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the IT couples of Bollywood. After being in a relationship for quite some time, the couple tied the nuptial knot last year and welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they’ve named Raha. While Ranbir is currently gearing up for his next release, Animal, the actor, in a recent interview, spilled the beans about his married life with Alia Bhatt and his daughter Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor on married life with Alia Bhatt

Animal star Ranbir Kapoor recently appeared on the chat show Unstoppable with NBK. During the conversation, the actor was asked about how a marriage between two popular stars works. To this end, the actor stated that he and Alia have been together for six years now. According to him, the first year goes into understanding each other’s personalities.

He continued by saying, “Relationships are hard. Human beings are very tough animals, very hard to understand. You have to understand the person. You have to have empathy for that person.”

Ranbir Kapoor on his 'successful' marriage with Alia Bhatt

In addition to this, the actor further shared his mantra for having a successful marriage, as he asserted that marriage is all about working. He believed that one needs to keep working on their marriage and keep trying, and that’s what makes a successful marriage.

In the same interview, the actor was also asked about his being a ‘perfectionist’ as he likes to “keep things where they belong.” In response to this, the actor revealed that Alia is the “complete opposite” of him in this regard and shared, “She comes out of the shower and her towel is left on the floor. I am always picking up her towel and putting it in the basket. But I think that’s what makes a marriage work.”

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his daughter Raha

Talking about his daughter, Raha during the episode, Ranbir shared that he always wanted to have a daughter. He further stated that if he ever has another child, he hopes to have a daughter again. He said, “I never thought I would experience this kind of joy in my life. I wasn’t expecting it. It has given me such joy that I am grateful to God for it,” he said.

Furthermore, when asked what he would want Raha to be when she grows up, the actor remarked that he “will help her follow her dreams” in becoming whatever she wants, which could be “actor, producer, electrician, chef, or whatever.” He also discussed inculcating values that he has received from his parents and how he wants to pass them on to his daughter.

