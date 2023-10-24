Ranbir Kapoor on Ramayana and Kishore Kumar biopic: ‘I’ve been hearing a lot of subjects’

The heartthrob of the nation, superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen this year in the rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, recently went on a Zoom call interaction with his fans, where he was asked about his upcoming projects by a fan. Ranbir will reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and Kishore Kumar biopic. The actor has now opened up about it, and said that Ramayana is a big project.

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about the work going behind Ramayana

The magnum opus will be directed by Dangal and Chhichhore fame Nitesh Tiwari, co-starring Sai Pallavi as Sita and KGF actor Yash as Raavan. According to our sources, the team is also in talks with the Gadar actor Sunny Deol to play Lord Hanuman.

During a Zoom interaction, Kapoor was quizzed about his upcoming line-up. Talking about the trilogy based on the epic tale, Ranbir Kapoor, in a Zoom interaction said, "Ramayana is such a project which is such a big project where they need so much of work to go behind it.”

The actor added, “So, nothing has been finalized. I hope it does. But as of right now, I have been hearing a lot of subjects, but nothing…”

Ranbir Kapoor talks about the Kishore Kumar biopic

After Ramayana, the actor said that he has been hearing a lot of subjects at the moment, one of which is the biopic of the legendary Kishore Kumar. He also added that he is looking forward to the narration of the script at the end of this month, from filmmaker Anurag Basu.

Talking about the film, Kapoor said, “Even the Kishore Kumar biopic that Anurag Basu has been working on. He has also been writing the script. He has been working on it for many years. I’m going to hear that script at the end of this month.” Kapoor even mentioned that although he has read a few scripts, there is nothing that he has liked so far.

For the unversed, the project was to be made a long time ago after the success of Barfi but could never take off due to copyright issues with the family of Kishore Kumar. Recently, in September 2023, it was reported that the issue has been resolved and director Basu has started his work on the project once again, now to be produced by Kishore Kumar Films and T-Series.



Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Talking about his lineup, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's violent gangster drama Animal in December alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna and then move on to Madhu Mantena's Ramayana Trilogy, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 2 - Dev.

