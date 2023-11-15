Ranbir Kapoor on who should act in Virat Kohli’s biopic; roots for India at World Cup semi-final vs New Zealand

Ranbir Kapoor is in the midst of promoting his highly-anticipated movie, Animal, a crime thriller that has captured the audience's attention. As part of the promotional activities, Ranbir attended the ongoing Cricket World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand. Amidst expressing his fervent support for the Indian team, Ranbir also shared his thoughts on the ideal actor to portray Virat Kohli in the cricketer's biopic.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals who should play the role of Virat Kohli in his biopic

According to Star Sports, Ranbir Kapoor, present at the highly-anticipated WC semi-final match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, was asked if he would be interested in playing the role of Virat Kohli in a biopic. In response, Ranbir expressed, “If a biopic is made on Virat Kohli, then he should play his role because he looks better than many actors & in terms of fitness as well.”

Ranbir also disclosed Virat as his favorite cricketer and fondly reminisced about the 2011 World Cup final, saying, “I watched MS Dhoni lifting the trophy here at the Wankhede in 2011. Hopefully, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play well today.”

Fans spotted Ranbir on the ground and captured him from the stands. He exuded sharp style in a blue blazer and matching pants, complemented by dark sunglasses.

More about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

The film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, boasts an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. The teaser, generating significant buzz, provided a glimpse into the toxic relationship between a son and his father, ultimately leading to a path of violence. The introduction of Bobby's antagonist character in the teaser further heightened anticipation.

With the release of three songs—Hua Main, Satranga, and Papa Meri Jaan—the intrigue and excitement surrounding the movie have only intensified. Fans eagerly await the trailer, which is expected to set the stage for the theatrical release on December 1.

The film is poised for a clash with the war drama Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

