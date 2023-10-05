Ranbir Kapoor online betting accusations cleared by ED, instead summoned for THIS reason; Reports

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has set the big screen on fire with his on-point acting skills in movies including Brahmastra and Sanju. He is now gearing up for his next venture, the much-anticipated film, Animal. While Ranbir has been in the news lately for his intriguing look in the film’s recently released teaser, he has now been engulfed in controversy after reports of him being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to an online betting case surfaced. In an update from the case, reports are now also revealing that the actor has only been summoned to get an understanding of his knowledge of the received money’s source and not as an accused.

Ranbir Kapoor not summoned as an accused in the online betting case?

After the Barfi actor was summoned in the online betting case earlier, the news has left his fans feeling eerie about the same. News18 has now given an update on the case after receiving information from sources in the Enforcement Directorate and stated that the actor has not been summoned as an accused but to obtain information about money sources.

The news portal quoted a source mentioning, “Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned to understand the betting business transactions. At this point, he has not been summoned as accused. His questioning is important to know his knowledge about the money sources he received. It will possibly indicate the plans of the promoters and their association.” “Ranbir Kapoor may not be part of the conspiracy but very important to understand the scam,” the source continued to add.

More about the online betting case

Ranbir Kapoor had reportedly been summoned in the case on the grounds of promoting a subsidiary app which is also promoted by Mahadev Book app promoters, a source quoted in India Today revealed. Notably, the Mahadev Book app is an online betting platform that is currently under the scrutiny of the probe agency. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor received money in cash for the promotion.

