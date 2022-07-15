Ranbir Kapoor opens up about paparazzi culture; Says 'Attention comes with the job, I wish I could...'

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shamshera and the actor is leaving no stones unturned to promote his film on various platforms. Meanwhile, the Brahmastra actor is expecting his first child with wife Alia Bhatt and ever since the announcement of their pregnancy, the actor is dealing with the paparazzi congratulating and questioning him on impending fatherhood. Opening about the paparazzi culture, Ranbir told NDTV that he's been prepared for media attention since he grew up with it. He also said he wishes he could keep part of life off-limits from the public but understands that the attention comes with the job.

"I was prepared for this the day I was born, I have seen this culture all along, there was just no paparazzi back in the days but you get used to it. You have to shut it off, it's part and parcel of the job. What's important is the work, what's important is the films that you give. This is all the in-betweens. If I have it I should be grateful that people are interested in my life," Ranbir Kapoor told NDTV.

Ranbir added that every actor will be lying if they say they don't enjoy the attention. "You work so hard to get popular then when you get popular you go and hide - it's ironic. I wish I could hold on to some personal life of mine and just keep it private but it's okay," he added.

Ranbir being a social media abstainer, has been at the sharp end of paparazzi clamour. "Tu chacha ban gaya, tu mama ban gaya (you have become uncles)," he responded to a group of lensmen who congratulated him on becoming a "Dad-to-be" recently.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 at a close-knit family affair hosted in their house in Mumbai. The couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The announcement was made by Alia as she shared a beautiful pic from her scan from the hospital. The picture put up by the actress on Instagram showed her in a hospital bed, as her husband Ranbir Kapoor sat beside her and the duo stared away at what looked like sonography. The post also had another pic showcasing a lion family.