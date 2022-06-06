Ranbir Kapoor opens up on Brahmastra; Says 'had the opportunity to create our own Marvel'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions. A few days back, the teaser of Brahmastra was released and it gave a sneak peek of the entire cast and their characters. Now, in a recent interview, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor opened up about his upcoming fantasy adventure film.

Talking to Variety, Ranbir said: “It’s deep rooted in Indian culture, and we had the opportunity to create our own Marvel, which Ayan is trying to do with his Astraverse. Any film, any good compelling story, made in your culture, in an authentic way, in a true form, will connect to a large audience." Further, Kapoor said that he and Alia Bhatt were sitting and dreaming about this film with Ayan Mukerji and were also being soldiers to him. He said that they are three best friends and are 'really excited and really privileged' to be part of Brahmastra. "A part of this vision so selfishly as an actor that I would do it over and over again," said Ranbir.

Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy epic. Talking about it, Ranbir said: "Brahmastra is not an end in itself, but it’s a means to a larger end," Further, the actor added that they have three parts ahead of them and they also have the potential to take the storytelling in many diverse directions. Ayan Mukerji said that they have gotten far enough with part one of the Brahmastra and he hopes that they can bring in bigger and wider returns for them. The film is scheduled for release on 9 September 2022 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

