Ranbir Kapoor opens up on protecting daughter Raha's privacy; Hopes she doesn't say 'Taimur, Jeh get..'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the power couple of Bollywood, got married in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony. The love birds, who dated each other for quite some time, welcomed their first baby girl Raha in November 2022. Since then, Alia and Ranbir have been enjoying every bit of parenthood. They have refrained from sharing their daughter's pictures on social media and even asked the paparazzi to not click her pictures. Recently, Ranbir said that he and Alia are protecting Raha's privacy but they don't want to go overboard.

Ranbir Kapoor on protecting his daughter Raha's privacy in the paparazzi culture

Recently, Ranbir appeared on his sister and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's show, What Women Want. During their interaction, Bebo asked Ranbir about being a celebrity parent in the age of the paparazzi. The new daddy spoke about how he had witnessed Bebo and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur getting media attention and he called it 'unbelievable'. He also said, 'We have never seen that, ever. I don’t think any industry has seen that, a child getting so much of attention.'

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor further said that he and Alia will try to protect Raha's privacy as much as they can but they want to give her a normal upbringing. The star kid shouldn't feel special or different around other kids. He added, "Raha should not grow up and after 4-5 years say, ‘Why are they not clicking me?’ She should not be saying that also! What if she comes one day and says, ‘See how much Jeh and Taimur get clicked! Mere toh koi photos he nahi le raha."

Work front

Ranbir is currently enjoying rave reviews for his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film marked his first collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in Animal. He is busy shooting for the remaining portions of the film. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. On the other hand, Alia recently wrapped Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in Kashmir. The film also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in important roles. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor says he is a ‘chill dad’ to Raha: Alia Bhatt is that overstressed parent, so I…