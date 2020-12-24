  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor opens up on 'walking in silence' with dad Rishi Kapoor during his chemotherapy & his loss

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his dad Rishi Kapoor has had the 'largest impact' on him and also spoke about the last two years. Read on to know more.
6401 reads Mumbai
Ranbir Kapoor opens up on 'walking in silence' with dad Rishi Kapoor during his chemotherapy & his loss.Ranbir Kapoor opens up on 'walking in silence' with dad Rishi Kapoor during his chemotherapy & his loss.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ranbir Kapoor lost dad Rishi Kapoor earlier this year after dealing with cancer for two years. Rishi Kapoor's loss was a massive blow to the film industry and the actor left behind a void like no other. Now, in a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir opened up on dealing with his father's loss and what the past two years were like. 

When asked on how the last few months have been and has there been some time for introspection, Ranbir said, "Well, I think there's only been time for that. It's been quite a  big year in my life starting with losing a parent which I don't think has seeped in yet. Still in some ways dealing with that. Of course with the pandemic, my mother herself tested positive..so many things happened in this year. But yes, I have had good time to reflect on things.. to reflect on my personal, professional life. Where acting is concerned, of course I miss it. I just hope I haven't forgotten it (smiles) It's been quite sometime since I have been in front of the camera but it's like riding a cycle. Once you're on it.. it just takes some time and then you're at it."  

He added, "It's been a big year for the entire world. We've all had silence with ourselves and figured out who we are."  

The actor was then asked about how his late father Rishi Kapoor inspired him. Ranbir revealed that his dad has had the 'largest impact' on him and also spoke about the last two years. 

"I think the person I am is because of the strong value system he imbibed in me. He's been an extremely passionate man, a family man. Just the time I spent with him in these last 2 years before he passed.. walking with him from the hotel to the hospital while he was getting his chemotherapy and just walking in silence and just being around him.. it's gone so fast but I don't know if I have really formed words yet to tell what impact he has had on me. But I do know that it's the largest impact a human being has had in my life so far," Ranbir told Rajeev Masand.  

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor feels like an 'underachiever' next to GF Alia Bhatt; Says will tick mark marriage goal very soon

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Rajeev Masand/YouTube

You may like these
Neetu Kapoor is back to 'magic of the movies' as she remembers Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir & Riddhima ahead of shoot
Rishi Kapoor's mural adorns Mumbai's bylane in all its glory as artists pay tribute to legendary actor
When Ranbir Kapoor revealed best gift he’s received from dad Rishi Kapoor was to love his mom unconditionally
Rishi Kapoor holding little Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima as they seek Sai Baba’s blessings in old pic is priceless
Ranbir Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor gawking at a busy Neetu Kapoor in a rare throwback photo will leave you nostalgic
When Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday in Paris with her ‘gang’ ft Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima