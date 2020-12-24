Ranbir Kapoor opens up on 'walking in silence' with dad Rishi Kapoor during his chemotherapy & his loss

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his dad Rishi Kapoor has had the 'largest impact' on him and also spoke about the last two years. Read on to know more.

lost dad earlier this year after dealing with cancer for two years. Rishi Kapoor's loss was a massive blow to the film industry and the actor left behind a void like no other. Now, in a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir opened up on dealing with his father's loss and what the past two years were like.

When asked on how the last few months have been and has there been some time for introspection, Ranbir said, "Well, I think there's only been time for that. It's been quite a big year in my life starting with losing a parent which I don't think has seeped in yet. Still in some ways dealing with that. Of course with the pandemic, my mother herself tested positive..so many things happened in this year. But yes, I have had good time to reflect on things.. to reflect on my personal, professional life. Where acting is concerned, of course I miss it. I just hope I haven't forgotten it (smiles) It's been quite sometime since I have been in front of the camera but it's like riding a cycle. Once you're on it.. it just takes some time and then you're at it."

He added, "It's been a big year for the entire world. We've all had silence with ourselves and figured out who we are."

The actor was then asked about how his late father Rishi Kapoor inspired him. Ranbir revealed that his dad has had the 'largest impact' on him and also spoke about the last two years.

"I think the person I am is because of the strong value system he imbibed in me. He's been an extremely passionate man, a family man. Just the time I spent with him in these last 2 years before he passed.. walking with him from the hotel to the hospital while he was getting his chemotherapy and just walking in silence and just being around him.. it's gone so fast but I don't know if I have really formed words yet to tell what impact he has had on me. But I do know that it's the largest impact a human being has had in my life so far," Ranbir told Rajeev Masand.

