Ranbir Kapoor opts for all-black, while Vicky Kaushal keeps it casual as they get spotted at the airport; PICS

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, who recently married his sweetheart Alia Bhatt, was spotted at the airport as he was jetting off to an undisclosed location on Friday night. Ranbir donned an all-black look and kept it casual and super comfy. The Rockstar actor wore a black trouser teamed up with a black T-shirt and white sneakers. Kapoor also wore a face mask, keeping Covid protocols in mind. However, the actor gave a finishing touch to his look with red glasses.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is one of the brightest stars in Bollywood. From films like Massan to Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky has made a prominent mark in the film industry. The actor recently married Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile, he was also spotted at the airport and we must say, like always, the handsome hunk nailed his casual avatar as well. Actor’s swag was unmissable as he posed for the paparazzi outside the airport while coming out of his car.

In the pictures, the actor was seen wearing an oversized light green jacket paired with a balck T-shirt and brown trouser. The ‘Lust stories’ actor completed his look with green sneakers and a black cap. He also carried a bag in his hand which looked more like a backpack. Undoubtedly, the actor looked dashing as always.

Have a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s pictures:

Have a look at Vicky Kaushal’s pictures:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. He will also feature in a romantic comedy with Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk.

While Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks their first on-screen collaboration of Alia and Ranbir together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to be released in the cinemas on September 9, 2022.