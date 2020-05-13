Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan; Who would be perfect for the Baiju Bawra remake? COMMENT

Amid the reports of Sanjay Leela Bhansali remaking the musical magnum opus, Baiju Bawra, we thought we’d ask you who among Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Hrithik Roshan would be perfect to play the lead role in the remake? Tell us in the comments.

One of the remakes that have been the talk of the town since the longest time is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. The prolific filmmaker has had the rights of the film for some time and had announced that he will be working on the same. Since then, several reports of the leading man have been coming in with names like , and as Baiju. Now, amid all the speculation, we thought we’d ask you who you would like to see as Baiju in the remake of the classic musical from 1952.

Originally, Baiju Bawra starred Bharat Bhushan as Baiju and Meena Kumari as Gauri. The story revolved around a man who wants to seek revenge from Tansen, one of the Akbar’s Navratnas, for his father’s death. But the only way to defeat Tansen is by challenging him in a musical duel. For this, Baiju learns music and his beloved Gauri also helps him. The story does have a tragic ending but it is one of the classic Bollywood films. A while back, several reports stated that Bhansali had approached Hrithik Roshan for Baiju’s role and that he had consented to the same. However, no announcement was made and after War, Hrithik hasn’t revealed his next till now.

Also, certain reports put forth Ranveer Singh’s name for Baiju’s role. Ranveer and Bhansali have worked in films like Ram Leela, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. Hence, if they do decide to come together for this role, it would surely grab everyone’s attention. However, soon those reports also fizzled out and now, the latest reports state that Ranbir Kapoor has been approached to play the role of Baiju by Bhansali for Baiju Bawra remake. A recent report by Bollywood Hungama mentioned the same. However, it also revealed that might be a part of it. But nothing has been officially confirmed about it as of now due to the lockdown. Also, Ranbir has two films lined up, Shamshera and Brahmastra for 2020.

Amid so much buzz about this remake, we’d like to know from you, who you think between Ranbir, Ranveer and Hrithik would be apt to play Baiju Bawra remake’s lead?

