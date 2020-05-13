Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan; Who would be perfect for the Baiju Bawra remake? COMMENT
One of the remakes that have been the talk of the town since the longest time is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. The prolific filmmaker has had the rights of the film for some time and had announced that he will be working on the same. Since then, several reports of the leading man have been coming in with names like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan as Baiju. Now, amid all the speculation, we thought we’d ask you who you would like to see as Baiju in the remake of the classic musical from 1952.
Originally, Baiju Bawra starred Bharat Bhushan as Baiju and Meena Kumari as Gauri. The story revolved around a man who wants to seek revenge from Tansen, one of the Akbar’s Navratnas, for his father’s death. But the only way to defeat Tansen is by challenging him in a musical duel. For this, Baiju learns music and his beloved Gauri also helps him. The story does have a tragic ending but it is one of the classic Bollywood films. A while back, several reports stated that Bhansali had approached Hrithik Roshan for Baiju’s role and that he had consented to the same. However, no announcement was made and after War, Hrithik hasn’t revealed his next till now.
Also, certain reports put forth Ranveer Singh’s name for Baiju’s role. Ranveer and Bhansali have worked in films like Ram Leela, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. Hence, if they do decide to come together for this role, it would surely grab everyone’s attention. However, soon those reports also fizzled out and now, the latest reports state that Ranbir Kapoor has been approached to play the role of Baiju by Bhansali for Baiju Bawra remake. A recent report by Bollywood Hungama mentioned the same. However, it also revealed that Deepika Padukone might be a part of it. But nothing has been officially confirmed about it as of now due to the lockdown. Also, Ranbir has two films lined up, Shamshera and Brahmastra for 2020.
Amid so much buzz about this remake, we’d like to know from you, who you think between Ranbir, Ranveer and Hrithik would be apt to play Baiju Bawra remake’s lead?
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Among the three, ranveer is the best and most versatile actor by a margin
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Ranveer
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Ranveer .....32%
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.. Both are Powerpacked Performers.. Want to get them paired in SLB film after masterpiece movie-Barfi.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Ranveer and Kangana - can’t get better than that!
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Ranveer singh is now on wrong side of 30
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Ya right, hrithik is like 50 & Ranbir 40
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ranveer singh
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ranveer
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ranveer singh
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ranveer of course He is amazing ❤️
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ranveer. Only
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ranveer
Anonymous 1 day ago
Only ranveer he is best
Anonymous 1 day ago
Only ranbir he is the best
Anonymous 1 day ago
No he looks too tired for a part like this. Bored with life too.
Anonymous 1 day ago
I want to see ranvveer in this film
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ranveer
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ranveer
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ranbir kapoor!!!
Anonymous 1 day ago
What do you mean by the most secure of ranbeer or ranveer
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ranbir is most insecure of ranveer and Kangana. People take advantage of his insecurity for these two. They are both better actors than him.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranbeer. .... good Hrithik .......so good Ranveer........ perfect This my opinion for bajiru barau
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer he is super star and amazing man he so love Deepika So i think ranveer is the best for this film
Anonymous 2 days ago
I want to see R.S &D.P with S.L.B again please
Anonymous 2 days ago
Sure ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Only ........... Deepveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yes , me too ram & Lela
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer and Deepika
Anonymous 2 days ago
Deepveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
We want ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
I want to say ranveer for bajiriu barau
Anonymous 2 days ago
Only ranveer can do justice to any character
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yes ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Tired of directors working with the same people over and over honestly. It doesn't have to be a new young guy either. There are many actors, young and old who have never worked with SLB.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I think Ranveer is amazing but deepika and Ranbir also looks good with each other .I think they should try this
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranbeer and Deepika are great but the directors are picking the best for the movie is success so i think ranveer and Deepika will be far too good
Anonymous 2 days ago
Shahid Kapoor or Ranbir Kapoor
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer singh
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer singh deepveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer the best for Bajero barau
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Hrithik and ranbeer so amazing But really ranveer is magician of hearts
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer singh
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer. Hrithik should play dad roles now. Bored of him acting young.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Deepveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yes .ranveer is the perfect
Anonymous 2 days ago
Deepveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer singh
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer singh
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer singh
Anonymous 2 days ago
M.r ........singh
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveeeeeeer
Anonymous 2 days ago
I love ranbeer but no doubt ranveer is the best
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer and dp is so nice and cute
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer singh
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yes to ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yes for ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
I want ranveer singh
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer singh and his wife
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer singh
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer singh
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranbir Kapoor
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer singh
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranbir Kapoor
Anonymous 2 days ago
It will become sawariya 2 if Ranbir works.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranbir Kapoor
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer please
Anonymous 2 days ago
I want ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Deepveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
What are you mean deeper
Anonymous 2 days ago
Deepver
Anonymous 2 days ago
Singh the best
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
I am a deepveer fan. But this time want to see her with Hrithik. They will be magic onscreen. Remember their 60 secs video created a huge buzz and the chemistry was so natural.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
No doubt. Ranveer singh
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer he is perfect
Anonymous 2 days ago
Deepveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer please
Anonymous 2 days ago
SNL....RS .....DP
Anonymous 2 days ago
Simbaaaaa
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yes. ....R.S
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
R.s
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveervsingh
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer singh
Anonymous 2 days ago
Deepika and her husband
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer ..ranveer the best star
Anonymous 2 days ago
Neither of them. Should be played by a new young boy.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I so love teathik but i want ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranver
Anonymous 2 days ago
Deepveeeeeeeeeeeeer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Singh .....no doubt
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveerv
Anonymous 2 days ago
R.S & D.P
Anonymous 2 days ago
R.S he is the best
Anonymous 2 days ago
R.S
Anonymous 2 days ago
Simba
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer singh the perfect star
Anonymous 2 days ago
Deepveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
I want bajiru mastany agein please please
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranbir
Anonymous 2 days ago
Rk
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer all the way. SLB is a taskmaster and with RS he can have that understanding and synergy. I don't think anyone else gets SLB for such a large scale movie
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Hrithik and Deepika please.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yes Hrithik can play her dad. Ranveer should be the leading man. He is miles ahead of hrithik in terms of acting and versatility.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Hrithik
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer singh only He the best . Deepveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranver singh .ranveer.ranveer.rsnveer. Deepveer the best
Anonymous 2 days ago
No second thoughts Ranbir
Anonymous 2 days ago
Deepika & Ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranveer ranveer.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Hrithik roshan is best for this
Anonymous 2 days ago
R.S ..........no doubt
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranbir Kapoor
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranbir Kapoor
Anonymous 2 days ago
RK
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranbir Kapoor pls
Anonymous 2 days ago
Hrithhhhhhhtik
Anonymous 2 days ago
Hrithik Roshan would be the perfect one for this Magnum role
Anonymous 2 days ago
No ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
R K only
Anonymous 2 days ago
Bhansali treats his actors as slaves , so only person who can degrade to that for Fame is Joker No selfrespect Ranvir Singh. So he is gonna get it.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Deepveer Ranveer singh
Anonymous 2 days ago
One and only Ranveer Singh ! Slb also thinks that RS understands his world better than any other actor.
Anonymous 2 days ago
I want Varun Dhawan and Manushi Chhillar in Baiju Bawra.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ee want Hrithik pls
Anonymous 2 days ago
Hello no! He’s too old for that character - ranveer
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ranbir kapoor
Anonymous 2 days ago
CUTSOM MADE FOR RANBIR!
Anonymous 2 days ago
I think hrithik or ranveer will be best suited for this role