  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan; Who would be perfect for the Baiju Bawra remake? COMMENT

Amid the reports of Sanjay Leela Bhansali remaking the musical magnum opus, Baiju Bawra, we thought we’d ask you who among Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Hrithik Roshan would be perfect to play the lead role in the remake? Tell us in the comments.
110989 reads Mumbai Updated: May 13, 2020 08:04 pm
Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan; Who would be perfect for the Baiju Bawra remake? COMMENTRanbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan; Who would be perfect for the Baiju Bawra remake? COMMENT
  • 140
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the remakes that have been the talk of the town since the longest time is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. The prolific filmmaker has had the rights of the film for some time and had announced that he will be working on the same. Since then, several reports of the leading man have been coming in with names like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan as Baiju. Now, amid all the speculation, we thought we’d ask you who you would like to see as Baiju in the remake of the classic musical from 1952. 

Originally, Baiju Bawra starred Bharat Bhushan as Baiju and Meena Kumari as Gauri. The story revolved around a man who wants to seek revenge from Tansen, one of the Akbar’s Navratnas, for his father’s death. But the only way to defeat Tansen is by challenging him in a musical duel. For this, Baiju learns music and his beloved Gauri also helps him. The story does have a tragic ending but it is one of the classic Bollywood films. A while back, several reports stated that Bhansali had approached Hrithik Roshan for Baiju’s role and that he had consented to the same. However, no announcement was made and after War, Hrithik hasn’t revealed his next till now. 

ALSO READ | PHOTOS: Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya join Ranbir Kapoor and family for Rishi Kapoor's 13th day prayer meet

Also, certain reports put forth Ranveer Singh’s name for Baiju’s role. Ranveer and Bhansali have worked in films like Ram Leela, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. Hence, if they do decide to come together for this role, it would surely grab everyone’s attention. However, soon those reports also fizzled out and now, the latest reports state that Ranbir Kapoor has been approached to play the role of Baiju by Bhansali for Baiju Bawra remake. A recent report by Bollywood Hungama mentioned the same. However, it also revealed that Deepika Padukone might be a part of it. But nothing has been officially confirmed about it as of now due to the lockdown. Also, Ranbir has two films lined up, Shamshera and Brahmastra for 2020. 

Amid so much buzz about this remake, we’d like to know from you, who you think between Ranbir, Ranveer and Hrithik would be apt to play Baiju Bawra remake’s lead? 

Go ahead and tell us in the comments!

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 3 hours ago

Ranbir Kapoor

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Among the three, ranveer is the best and most versatile actor by a margin

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Ranveer

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Ranveer .....32%

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.. Both are Powerpacked Performers.. Want to get them paired in SLB film after masterpiece movie-Barfi.

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Ranveer and Kangana - can’t get better than that!

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Ranveer singh is now on wrong side of 30

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Ya right, hrithik is like 50 & Ranbir 40

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ranveer singh

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ranveer

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ranveer singh

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ranveer of course He is amazing ❤️

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ranveer. Only

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ranveer

Anonymous 1 day ago

Only ranveer he is best

Anonymous 1 day ago

Only ranbir he is the best

Anonymous 1 day ago

No he looks too tired for a part like this. Bored with life too.

Anonymous 1 day ago

I want to see ranvveer in this film

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ranveer

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ranveer

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ranbir kapoor!!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

What do you mean by the most secure of ranbeer or ranveer

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ranbir is most insecure of ranveer and Kangana. People take advantage of his insecurity for these two. They are both better actors than him.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranbeer. .... good Hrithik .......so good Ranveer........ perfect This my opinion for bajiru barau

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer he is super star and amazing man he so love Deepika So i think ranveer is the best for this film

Anonymous 2 days ago

I want to see R.S &D.P with S.L.B again please

Anonymous 2 days ago

Sure ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Only ........... Deepveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yes , me too ram & Lela

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer and Deepika

Anonymous 2 days ago

Deepveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

We want ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

I want to say ranveer for bajiriu barau

Anonymous 2 days ago

Only ranveer can do justice to any character

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yes ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Tired of directors working with the same people over and over honestly. It doesn't have to be a new young guy either. There are many actors, young and old who have never worked with SLB.

Anonymous 2 days ago

I think Ranveer is amazing but deepika and Ranbir also looks good with each other .I think they should try this

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranbeer and Deepika are great but the directors are picking the best for the movie is success so i think ranveer and Deepika will be far too good

Anonymous 2 days ago

Shahid Kapoor or Ranbir Kapoor

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer singh

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer singh deepveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer the best for Bajero barau

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hrithik and ranbeer so amazing But really ranveer is magician of hearts

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer singh

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer. Hrithik should play dad roles now. Bored of him acting young.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Deepveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yes .ranveer is the perfect

Anonymous 2 days ago

Deepveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer singh

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer singh

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer singh

Anonymous 2 days ago

M.r ........singh

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveeeeeeer

Anonymous 2 days ago

I love ranbeer but no doubt ranveer is the best

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer and dp is so nice and cute

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer singh

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yes to ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yes for ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

I want ranveer singh

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer singh and his wife

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer singh

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer singh

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranbir Kapoor

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer singh

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranbir Kapoor

Anonymous 2 days ago

It will become sawariya 2 if Ranbir works.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranbir Kapoor

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer please

Anonymous 2 days ago

I want ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Deepveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

What are you mean deeper

Anonymous 2 days ago

Deepver

Anonymous 2 days ago

Singh the best

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

I am a deepveer fan. But this time want to see her with Hrithik. They will be magic onscreen. Remember their 60 secs video created a huge buzz and the chemistry was so natural.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

No doubt. Ranveer singh

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer he is perfect

Anonymous 2 days ago

Deepveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer please

Anonymous 2 days ago

SNL....RS .....DP

Anonymous 2 days ago

Simbaaaaa

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yes. ....R.S

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

R.s

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveervsingh

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer singh

Anonymous 2 days ago

Deepika and her husband

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer ..ranveer the best star

Anonymous 2 days ago

Neither of them. Should be played by a new young boy.

Anonymous 2 days ago

I so love teathik but i want ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranver

Anonymous 2 days ago

Deepveeeeeeeeeeeeer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Singh .....no doubt

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveerv

Anonymous 2 days ago

R.S & D.P

Anonymous 2 days ago

R.S he is the best

Anonymous 2 days ago

R.S

Anonymous 2 days ago

Simba

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer singh the perfect star

Anonymous 2 days ago

Deepveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

I want bajiru mastany agein please please

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranbir

Anonymous 2 days ago

Rk

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer all the way. SLB is a taskmaster and with RS he can have that understanding and synergy. I don't think anyone else gets SLB for such a large scale movie

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hrithik and Deepika please.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yes Hrithik can play her dad. Ranveer should be the leading man. He is miles ahead of hrithik in terms of acting and versatility.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hrithik

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer singh only He the best . Deepveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranver singh .ranveer.ranveer.rsnveer. Deepveer the best

Anonymous 2 days ago

No second thoughts Ranbir

Anonymous 2 days ago

Deepika & Ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranveer ranveer.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hrithik roshan is best for this

Anonymous 2 days ago

R.S ..........no doubt

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranbir Kapoor

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranbir Kapoor

Anonymous 2 days ago

RK

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranbir Kapoor pls

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hrithhhhhhhtik

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hrithik Roshan would be the perfect one for this Magnum role

Anonymous 2 days ago

No ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

R K only

Anonymous 2 days ago

Bhansali treats his actors as slaves , so only person who can degrade to that for Fame is Joker No selfrespect Ranvir Singh. So he is gonna get it.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Deepveer Ranveer singh

Anonymous 2 days ago

One and only Ranveer Singh ! Slb also thinks that RS understands his world better than any other actor.

Anonymous 2 days ago

I want Varun Dhawan and Manushi Chhillar in Baiju Bawra.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ee want Hrithik pls

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hello no! He’s too old for that character - ranveer

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ranbir kapoor

Anonymous 2 days ago

CUTSOM MADE FOR RANBIR!

Anonymous 2 days ago

I think hrithik or ranveer will be best suited for this role

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement