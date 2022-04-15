Ranbir Kapoor pays tribute to father Rishi Kapoor by wearing his expensive watch on his wedding day

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the newest couples on the block. All eyes are on them and everyone is only talking about the couple. Both the stars got married on April 14 and the Dear Zindagi actress announced her wedding on social media with some dreamy pictures of her and the Sanju actor leaving everyone spellbound. Everything from Alia’s simple no-makeup look to the couples matching attires made headlines. But the recent thing that caught everyone’s attention was that the actor wore his late father Rishi Kapoor’s expensive watch.

According to reports in Times Of India, Ranbir Kapoor paid a tribute to Rishi Kapoor on his wedding day. The Rockstar actor wore his late father’s expensive watch which complimented perfectly with his ivory sherwani and he looked nothing less than a royal prince on his wedding day. The watch in question is reportedly priced at Rs 21 lakh and comes with an 18kt white gold case with a blue alligator leather strap.

Earlier certain intricate details about Alia Bhatt’s wedding outfit had come out. Her ensemble featured several details about their romance. From wearing a mangalsutra that had hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number 8 to getting her wedding date embroidered on her veil, her wedding attire was quite interesting.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot at Ranbir’s home in Vastu amidst the presence of their close friends and family. Many of their industry friends like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and others have taken to their social media to wish the newlyweds.

