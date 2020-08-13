Ranbir Kapoor peeking into the monitor post a shot for Sanju in a throwback photo proves he's a perfectionist

Ranbir Kapoor is known to be one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. The handsome star is known to commit deeply to his role while shooting and we stumbled upon a throwback photo of the star from Sanju shoot days that shows the same.

If there is one star in Bollywood who has managed to make a name for himself all by his stellar performances, it is . The handsome star has wowed audiences with his acting in films like Barfi, Sanju, Tamasha and more and continues to do so. While it has been some time since fans saw Ranbir on the screen, however, there is a lot of excitement about his upcoming films. Known to be an extremely dedicated star, Ranbir's performance in his past films have not only won hearts but also bagged him many awards.

Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Ranbir, that proves he is a completely dedicated and committed star. In a throwback photo shared by ace cinematographer Ravi Varman, we can see Ranbir in his get up for Sanju. The handsome star was caught in the frame candidly while he was peeking into the monitor to apparently check his performance. The candid throwback photo left Netizens in awe of the handsome star and proved that he aims for perfection.

When Sanju released, fans were completely awestruck by the uncanny resemblance between Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt. The performance by the lead star wowed everyone and the film managed to become a huge hit.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's throwback photo from Sanju's sets:

Meanwhile, post the news about Sanjay Dutt having Lung Cancer broke, Ranbir joined girlfriend in paying a visit to the actor's house. Photos of Ranbir and Alia leaving Sanjay's house post the meeting have gone viral on social media. On the work front, Ranbir will be seen with Alia in Brahmastra. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . It is slated to be released on December 4, 2020. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

