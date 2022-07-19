Ranbir Kapoor on physical transformation in Shamshera: It had become an occupational hazard

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest movie stars to have graced Bollywood. He had been in the entertainment industry for almost a decade and a half and has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rajneeti and most recently, Sanju. He is going to be back on the silver screens after more than 4 years with Shamshera and has been actively working on other feature projects too, which will see a release next year.

Ranbir, in a recent interaction with India Today, was asked about what was the most challenging part of making a film like Shamshera apart from the physical transformation. Ranbir answered by saying that the physical transformation had become an occupational hazard and for a film like Shamshera, it was necessary for a quintessential hero and heroine to look physically fit. Also, the film, being based in the 1800s, required a certain build and body for the character, as instructed by director Karan Malhotra. He added, “It has been the most toughest film of my career, physically, mentally, playing 2 characters, matching Karan’s imagination and vision for the two characters, and that was hard for me because it is not something that comes naturally from me and its something that is way out of my lane. With a lot of help from Karan, hair & make-up team, cast and crew, I think we managed to make both the characters distinct and engaging. You feel for them, you have empathy for them , you cheer for them and for these qualities of a character you put on-screen, there is nothing greater than that.”

As informed above, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Yash Raj Film’s historical epic, Shamshera, which co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and will release on 22nd July, 2022. He will then be seen in Dharma Productions’ mythological fantasy drama, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will be seen in the romantic drama with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan on Holi next year and then, he will end his year with Animal, by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is among the most awaited films of next year. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna and is scheduled to release on Independence day 2023.

