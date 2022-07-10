Ranbir Kapoor picks Alia Bhatt at airport as she returns post Heart of Stone shoot; Can you see her baby bump?

Alia Bhatt is finally back to Mumbai after wrapping up her Hollywood debut movie ‘Heart Of Stone’ shoot alongside Gal Gadot. Just a few minutes ago, Alia was spotted at Mumbai airport in comfy clothes. Hubby Ranbir Kapoor came to receive his wife. The two shared a super sweet hug that just melted our hearts. Oh, and did we mention? Soon-to-be mommy Alia’s baby bump was also evident in the pictures!

Alia's airport fashion was on point as usual. She wore a white vest and comfy black pants. She completed the look with an oversized white shirt. She accessorised the look with a trendy white bag and white sneakers. We could also see the baby bump in the picture. This makes us just super excited! We can't wait to wait Alia-Ranbir junior! Of course to-be-papa Ranbir came to receive his wife as he couldn't wait to see her!

Take a look at the pictures:

Now, in a latest interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about soon stepping into a father's role. When asked about his life-changing year, Ranbir said, "There is no feeling like this and I really don’t know how to explain. Honestly, I’ve been thinking about the correct answer because I know I’ll be being asked these questions a lot and I really don’t know how to summarise it. But it’s like telling somebody what water feels like before you have ever even swam in it. So, I’m just terrified, excited, jubilant. We are dreaming about the future and all of that. It’s just a great feeling."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir will be next seen in Brahmastra. This would mark their first collaboration together. The flick is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

